Tanak wins in Germany

Estonian Ott Tanak snatched victory for Ford at the German Rally on Sunday, taking first place ahead of Citroen's Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen, as world champion Sebastien Ogier reclaimed top spot in the overall standings.



The 29-year-old Tanak took charge of the asphalt rally on Saturday when Thierry Neuville suffered broken suspension, and held onto his lead to win by 16.4 seconds.



Neuville had arrived in Germany as the World Rally Championship leader but dropped out on Saturday morning when his Hyundai's left-rear suspension and transmission snapped.



It was Tanak's second rally win of the season after he triumphed in Italy in June.

