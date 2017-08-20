Afghan policy based on ‘rigorous’ review: Mattis

President Donald Trump has made a decision on the US strategy for Afghanistan after a "sufficiently rigorous" review process, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday.



However, Mattis did not provide details on when the White House would make an announcement or what the decision was on Afghanistan, where fighting still rages more than 15 years after US forces overthrew a Taliban government.



Soon after taking office in January the Trump administration began a review of US policy on Afghanistan, which has expanded into a broader South Asia review.



"I am very comfortable that the strategic process was sufficiently rigorous and did not go in with a pre-set position," Mattis told reporters traveling with him aboard a military aircraft to Jordan. "The president has made a decision. As he said, he wants to be the one to announce it to the American people."



After Trump met with his national security aides on Friday to review an array of options for Afghan strategy, the White House said no decision had been made on whether he would commit more troops to America's longest war. However, Trump tweeted on Saturday: "Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan."





