Nasri to join Turkey side

Manchester City's former France international midfielder Samir Nasri is in talks to join big-spending Turkish side Antalyaspor on a two-year deal, reports in Turkey said Sunday.



Nasri, 30, will earn an annual salary of 4 million euros ($4.7 million) plus bonuses at the club in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city, the NTV Spor website said.



Nasri joined Manchester City in 2011 after three seasons at Arsenal, emerging as one of their key players but then spending last season on loan to Sevilla.



Antalyaspor are one of Turkey's most ambitious sides, despite only winning promotion to the Super Lig in 2015.



Antalyaspor's key player over the past couple of seasons has been former Cameroon international striker Samuel Eto'o, who remains at the club despite persistent rumors he is unsettled.





