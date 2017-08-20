Mueller out for 7 months

Hamburg SV winger Nicolai Mueller will be sidelined for about seven months and will need surgery after tearing a cruciate ligament while celebrating a goal during the side's opening Bundesliga game on Saturday.



The 29-year-old Mueller scored the only goal of the match against Augsburg but as he raced toward the corner flag to celebrate with fans he stumbled over it and fell, tearing his ligament in the process.



He tried playing on but had to be taken off.





