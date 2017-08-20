Too early for title talk but Mourinho’s ‘horses’ are setting the early pace

Manchester United racked up their biggest league win under Jose Mourinho against West Ham United a week ago and then matched it again in south Wales on Saturday. Two games, two 4-0 victories and while there is a long way to go this season, there is a lot to be positive about at Old Trafford.



It's been three seasons since Manchester United scored four goals twice in the same season and four seasons since they have scored four in consecutive league games. Those results, under Louis van Gaal and David Moyes respectively, were outliers. The signs are that this season under Mourinho it might be different.



While Paul Pogba might still be hitting the bar - the France midfielder hit the woodwork more times than any other player in the Premier League last season - this time the rebounds are going in. Eric Bailly notched his first goal for the club by poking the follow-up over the line at Swansea City on Saturday.



Bailly has only scored once before as a pro, in the Europa League for Villareal three years ago, but never in the league. That he has now netted for United is a good omen, one that indicates Mourino's side might now be able to find goals from all over the pitch.



Last season United were over-reliant on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 17 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. The next highest scorer was Juan Mata on six. Only seven players managed more than one goal in the league all season as the club labored to a mere 54 goals in 38 games, one less than ninth-placed Bournemouth.



In just two games so far, United have scored eight goals. More importantly, the goals have been shared out. New striker Romelu Lukaku has scored three times, Pogba twice - he scored his second of last season away at Swansea but it took until November to reach that mark - and Anthony Martial also scored twice.



Martial's tally is even more impressive given that he has only played 25 minutes of those two games, coming on as a sub in both. Goals from around the pitch and goals from the bench have been vital to each of Manchester ­United's 13 Premier League titles. As have goals scored late in the game.



On Saturday, United were 1-0 up ­after 79 minutes. A mere three minutes and 41 seconds later they were 4-0 to the good. Against West Ham United in their season opener they also scored late, with goals in the 87th and 90th minutes. Scoring late on is a good habit to develop and while the Premier League has only once been decided on goal difference, it can't hurt to keep scoring.



In his post-match interview Mourinho explained the difference ­between last season's tactic of closing a game down at 1-0 and this season's free scoring with ­typical elan. "Just let the horses run ­freely. They were magnificent," he said. It's too early to say ­whether his horses will last the distance but they have ­galloped out of the gate and some are tipping them to win the league at a canter.



Next weekend, Mourinho's thoroughbreds play Leicester City, and the Foxes were the only team they put four past in the league last season. Tallyho.



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

