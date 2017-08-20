High dropout rate in physical exam of PLA raises health concerns

The high failure rate in the physical examination of the annual military recruitment, which began in early August, has drawn attention to the health issues of the young generation.



According to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily, the number of candidates participating in the physical examination has increased this year but the dropout rate in one city has reached as high as 56.9 percent. The PLA Daily did not specify the name of the city.



Data from the city's physical examination center showed that 17 percent of the candidates failed blood and urine tests. Among them, 28 percent were found to have excessive uric acid and ketone, showing that they are suffering from damaged liver, abnormal cholinergic and kidney functions and fatty liver.



According to experts, drinking insufficient water and too much beverage such as coke, eating too much hot pot and puffed food, drinking excessive alcohol and always staying up too late were the reasons behind the health problems of the youth.



Moreover, 46 percent of the candidates were found to have poor eyesight, which is caused by a lack of attention to eye health and excessive use of electronic products.



Besides, 20 percent of the candidates were found to be overweight. Playing computer games for long periods of time, excessive masturbation and a lack of regular exercise might be the contributing factors, experts said.



China is encouraging more college graduates to join the military, and some provincial governments hope at least 70 percent of this year's recruits have college degrees.



Since 2009, China has reimbursed the college tuition fee of those who joined the military after graduation, the Xinhua News Agency reported in 2015.



