Investigation into Turku stabbings proceed, main subject yet to be questioned: police

Police did house searches in Turku on Sunday as the investigation into the stabbings on Friday continued.



The main suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan, has not been interrogated yet, the representatives of the criminal police said on Sunday. Police said earlier he had been unwilling to talk.



Meanwhile, four other Moroccans detained after the stabbings have been cooperative.



Police said that their "role" may change as the investigation proceeds. Interrogation of the main suspect may be attempted later on Sunday.



In all five Moroccans are in detention, including the main suspect, who is still in hospital under surveillance.



Finnish law requires a court hearing on Monday for further incarceration. Police said it has not been decided whether the police requests continued detention for the four.



On Sunday morning, a re-enacting of the Friday incident was staged in the actual locations in the Turku city center. The police said it is a routine measure in major crimes in Finland.



A one-minute silence was observed throughout Finland on Sunday morning at 10:00 am local time.



Finnish laws prohibit the police from releasing the names of people involved. Finnish media has published the name the main suspect used when arriving in Finland, but the police said they will not confirm or deny it.



The Security Police said late Saturday it had stored some information about him as he was an asylum seeker, but the 18-year old had not been in a terrorism related surveillance.

