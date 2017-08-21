HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China Quarterly debate a matter of principle
Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/21 8:18:10
Western media outlets recently reported on an e-mail from Tim Pringle, editor of journal the China Quarterly. The e-mail revealed that publisher Cambridge University Press (CUP) had complied with a Chinese request to block access to more than 300 articles from the journal. The articles are mostly about the 1989 Tiananmen incident, the
Cultural Revolution
(1966-76) and "Tibetan independence." The CUP explained that the move was to avoid having other publications "censored" by the Chinese government.
