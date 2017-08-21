US destroyer collides with merchant ship near Strait of Malacca

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC near the east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca Monday morning, according to the US Navy.



The ship was on its way to a routine port visit in Singapore while the accident happened.



Initial reports indicated John S. McCain sustained damage to its port side aft. Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities.



The Singapore harbor authorities can't be reached for comments for the time being.

