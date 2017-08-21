Senior Palestinian official urges US to declare support for two-state solution, ending settlement expansion

A senior Palestinian official on Sunday urged the US administration under President Donald Trump to declare its support for the two-state solution and ending Israeli settlement expansion.



Saeb Erekat, secretary general of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, told Xinhua in an interview that, as a sponsor of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, the Trump administration should do so like successive US administrations did before.



He said the Palestinian side has affirmed in all meetings with US officials since Trump took office in January that "the only option for peacemaking is to end the Israeli occupation and establish the state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders."



Erekat stressed that any US initiative for peace "must be consistent with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the terms of reference of the peace process and international law."



When asked about the upcoming visit to the region by US envoys, including White House adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, and Jason Greenblatt, Erekat said he wished the upcoming meetings "should make a breakthrough."



"The ball is now in the court of Israel and the United States," Erekat said.



He pointed out that the Palestinians' position has been clear and consistent, that is, if the US administration is really interested in peace, it must come with a clear vision and adopt mechanisms to implement as agreed with previous US administrations.



Erekat said that the Palestinian side has presented all what necessary to the US to reach the two-state solution, and is ready to continue consultations and meetings with Arab nations to coordinate their position on the peace process.



The peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians ended in March 2014 after nine months of US-sponsored talks failed to make progress to resolve the decades-long conflict.

