British-Australian boy confirmed killed in Barcelona attack

A boy with dual British-Australian nationality was killed in the Barcelona terror attack, police have confirmed on Sunday.



Julian Cadman, 7, was one of 13 people killed when a van ploughed into crowds on Barcelona's Las Ramblas on Thursday, Sky News reported, quoting Catalan police.



His mother, who was injured in the attack, was in a serious but stable condition in hospital, the report said.



A total of 14 people were killed in two terrorist attacks in Spain's Barcelona and Cambrils on Thursday and Friday, and about 126 people of 34 different nationalities were injured in the attacks.



The Spanish government decided to maintain its anti-terrorism alert level at 4 but pledged to reinforce security measures at the same time, the Interior Ministry said Saturday in a statement.

