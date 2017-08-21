No sign of terrorism risk for Greece, "lone wolf" scenario can't be excluded: minister

There is no indication that Greece may face a terrorist attack like the ones occurred in other European countries recently, but nobody could exclude the possibility of a future attempt by a "lone wolf" extremist, Greek Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said on Sunday.



The Greek official made the remark during an interview with Greek national broadcaster ERT commenting on Thursday's deadly attacks in Spain which left 14 people dead and more than 120 injured in Barcelona and Cambrils.



Greece remains a pillar of security in Europe and the Mediterranean, Toskas said.



Terrorism can only be defeated should peace is restored in troubled zones in the Middle East, he added.



Greek state officials and political analysts have noted that compared to other European countries Greece traditionally has good relations with the Arab world and has not participated in military interventions in the Middle East.

