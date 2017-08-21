China Unicom leads the country’s first mixed-ownership reform

Domestic mobile network provider China Unicom saw its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange jump on Monday after the company re-published filings on Sunday night which involve the introduction of strategic investors to push forward its mixed-ownership reform scheme.



China United Network Communication, which has been suspended from trading since April, climbed by the 10 percent daily limit to 8.22 yuan ($1.23) in Shanghai on Monday. The group's Hong Kong listed unit also opened 8.54 percent higher to HK$12.96 ($1.66) as of 10:30 on Monday in Hong Kong. Trading in Hong Kong had been halted since Wednesday.



China Unicom will raise about 78 billion yuan under the plan. Nine investors, including State-owned China Life, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com, Alibaba, Suning, Kuang-Chi, Shenzhen Huaihai and Aegon-Industrial Fund, will collectively purchase 29.07 percent of the shares of the country's second-largest carrier at 6.83 yuan per share, according to the filings.



China Unicom will also sell 1.9 billion shares, or 6.11 percent of the company's total shares, to China Structural Reform Fund Corporation. Core employees will also buy 848 million shares at 3.79 yuan per share, said the filings.



After the deal, China Unicom's shareholding will drop from more than 62 percent to 36.67 percent, but it will remain the largest shareholder of the carrier, retaining its State-owned characteristics.



Meanwhile, the newly introduced strategic investors, whose portfolios are highly related to China Unicom's main business, will diversify the company's shareholding structure and improve its operation efficiency, the Securities Times reported on Monday, citing experts.



The mixed-ownership reform plan has also been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), according to a statement on CSRC's website on Sunday.



"As a special case, the plan also applies to a new rule concerning re-financing, [which was] published by CSRC in February," said the statement.



The mixed-ownership reform scheme was released for the first time on Wednesday. The company said at the time that ten private and State-owned investors would buy 35.19 percent of its A-shares.



But as of Thursday, all three of the filings sent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange were withdrawn, sparking market concerns over whether the plan has contradicted new regulations enacted by Chinese security regulators or whether strategic investors have since agreed to participate.





