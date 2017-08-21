Myanmar calls for preserving fresh water lake to promote ecotourism

Myanmar's Tourism Federation has called for preserving Indawgyi Lake, the country's largest fresh water lake in Mohnyin, northernmost Kachin state in order to promote ecotourism, according to an official report on Monday.
Indawgyi Lake, which is also the third largest fresh water lake in Southeast Asia, is home to more than 160 bird species including globally threatened rare water birds.
According to the Indawgyi Wildlife Sanctuary, more than 450 bird species, including 20,000 migratory birds, call the lake home between October and April and 20 of those are considered rare or endangered.
Indawgyi Lake was an ASEAN
heritage park due to its ecological importance and was designated as a Ramsar Site in early 2016 due to its unique bird population and wetlands.
The UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Indawgyi Lake as a Man and Biosphere Reserve (MAB) among the non-governmental organization's global network of 669 reserves in June at its headquarters in Paris.