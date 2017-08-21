Tourist bus crash in Macedonia kills one woman, injures nearly 30

A woman died and at least 28 passengers were injured when a bus filled with tourists crashed on a highway near the Macedonian town of Veles on Sunday night.



The bus carried 44 passengers from Skopje, returning from their holiday in Greece.



After passing Veles, approximately 40 km from the final destination, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which slipped off the road.



The cause of the crash was not immediately known.



Among several seriously injured passengers is a nine-year-old child whose arm was amputated, the Macedonian Health Ministry said.



The highway leading to Skopje, a major transit route through Macedonia, was closed while the rescue operation was going on.



This highway is a main route leading to and from Greece during the summer months.

