Chinese President Xi sends condolences to DRC counterpart over landslide

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a condolence message to his counterpart of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over a landslide which has killed at least 200.



In his message to Joseph Kabila on Sunday, Xi mourned the victims and expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and those affected by the disaster on behalf of the Chinese government and people.



The death toll has risen to at least 200 from the landslide that hit three villages of the DRC's northeastern province of Ituri on Thursday.