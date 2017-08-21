Gunmen kill 9 in village attack in southern Philippines

Nine people were killed and 10 others wounded on Monday when up to 50 fully armed men raided a remote village in Basilan province in the southern Philippines, police said.



Chief Superintendent Reuben Theodore Sindac, the police director of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), said armed men entered the village in Maluso in Basilan province around 5:30 a.m. local time on Monday and started shooting villagers and burning houses.



Sindac said the police have yet to identify the group behind the attack. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

