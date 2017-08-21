CKI's member company acquires landfill gas to energy business in United States

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's CK Infrastructure (CKI) on Monday announced that a member company of its Australian businesses, Energy Developments Limited (EDL), completed the acquisition of Granger Energy Services which involves 16 landfill gas to energy operating sites in the United States.



The total installed capacity involved amounts to 85MWe (megawatts electric). The transaction increases the scale of EDL's North American landfill gas to energy operations from 12 to 28 sites, and will more than double EDL's earnings in the United States.



The acquisition also increases EDL's North American assets to 204MWe, making EDL one of the top three landfill gas to energy business in North America.



EDL is currently the largest producer of clean energy from landfill gas in Australia.

