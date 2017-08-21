Tokyo stocks lose ground in morning amid as tensions on Korean Peninsular weigh

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 85.77 points, or 0.44 percent, from Friday to 19,384.64.



The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 3.67 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,593.69.



Rubber product, securities and bank-related issues comprise those that declined the most by the morning break.

