Hindu devotees celebrate Kuse Aunsi in Kathmandu

Hindu devotees gather to perform religious rituals to celebrate Kuse Aunsi, or Father's Day, on the bank of Bagmati River at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 21, 2017. Kuse Aunsi is a Hindu festival in which fathers, living or past, are honored. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

