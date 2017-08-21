Magic industry contributes to tourism in N China's village

Wang Zhuhong, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) branch in Liyu Village, performs a magic trick in Liyu Village of Wuxiang County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Liyu Village, a village in north China's Taihang Mountain area, is a village famous for its magic industry. Guided by Wang, who happens to be a fan of magic, nearly half of the villagers here could perform magic. The magic performing industry also contributed a lot to the tourism growth in this village. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Villager Zhang Huifen performs a magic trick she just learned to her son at their home in Liyu Village of Wuxiang County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 17, 2017. Liyu Village, a village in north China's Taihang Mountain area, is a village famous for its magic industry. Guided by Wang Zhuhong, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) branch in Liyu Village since 2008, who happens to be a fan of magic, nearly half of the villagers here could perform magic. The magic performing industry also contributed a lot to the tourism growth in this village. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Wang Zhuhong (2nd R), secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) branch in Liyu Village, helps villagers set a table in Liyu Village of Wuxiang County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 17, 2017.

Wang Zhuhong, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) branch in Liyu Village, performs a magic trick to his son at their home in Liyu Village of Wuxiang County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 17, 2017.

Tourists enter a performing hall to watch magic performance in Liyu Village of Wuxiang County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 18, 2017.