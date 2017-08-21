Colombia town marks World Day of Laziness

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2017/8/21 14:46:49

A couple celebrates the World Day of Laziness in Itagui, near Medellin, Colombia, Aug. 20, 2017. The Laziness Day was created as a necessity for the people from this industrial town to have a leisure festivity in which everybody could get involve. (Photo/Agencies)


 

Posted in: WORLD
