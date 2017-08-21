Death toll in India's Bihar floods rises to 253

The death toll in the ongoing floods in India's eastern state of Bihar has risen to 253, as water inundates fresh areas, officials said Monday.



"So far 253 people have died in flood related incidents in the state," an official said.



Authorities say over 13 million people have been affected by floods in 18 districts of the state.



The floods have affected a huge population and major rivers in Bihar - Koshi, Mahananda, Gandak, Bagmati and Ganga - have breached embankments at several places.



"The right embankment of Burhi Gandak has breached in Samastipur district engulfing fresh areas and surging water of Budhi Gandak has also reached in town areas of Muzaffarpur," the official said. "The worst affected districts are Araria, Katihar, West Champaran and Sitamarhi, from where maximum number of casualties have been reported."



Officials said crops spread over 700,000 hectares have been destroyed due to flood water and over 20,000 huts were washed away in the current floods.

