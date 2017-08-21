Saudi Arabia launches security centers during Hajj season

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the allocation of 109 security centers in Mecca to inspect violations by pilgrims and imaginary hajj firms, interior ministry tweeted.



The centers are supported by the police aviation and high-tech equipment that will also chase those who traffic pilgrims with no Hajj permits.



Meanwhile, the ministry announced last week that it had banned 95,400 individuals and 47,700 vehicles from entering Mecca for not having Hajj permits.



It warned that the police will chase violators inside the ritual sites in the city.

