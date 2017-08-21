Taliban stone to death man on adultery charge in Afghanistan

Taliban militants have stoned to death a man on charges of having extra-marital relations with a woman in Afghanistan's Badakshan province, a local official said Monday.



"The incident took place in a Taliban controlled area of Raghistan district on Sunday morning," district governor Mawlavi Ghulamullah told Xinhua.



However, he couldn't provide more details on the situation and the fate of the accused woman.



Taliban militants often impose harsh punishments, including public execution, to alleged criminals in areas they controlled.



The hardliner group have not commented on this latest incident.

