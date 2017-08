China's new-generation bullet trains put into operation on Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway

Two Fuxing trains are seen at the Tianjin Railway Station in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 21, 2017. China's new-generation bullet trains, the Fuxing, was put into operation on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A conductor arranges suitcases in the Fuxing train on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway Aug. 21, 2017. China's new-generation bullet trains, the Fuxing, was put into operation on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Passengers board the Fuxing train at the Tianjin Railway Station in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 21, 2017. China's new-generation bullet trains, the Fuxing, was put into operation on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Passengers board the Fuxing train at the Tianjin Railway Station in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 21, 2017. China's new-generation bullet trains, the Fuxing, was put into operation on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Conductors walk past the Fuxing train at the Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2017. China's new-generation bullet trains, the Fuxing, was put into operation on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Passengers take photos in front of the Fuxing train at the Tianjin Railway Station in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 21, 2017. China's new-generation bullet trains, the Fuxing, was put into operation on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A Fuxing train is seen at the Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2017. China's new-generation bullet trains, the Fuxing, was put into operation on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)