14th China-ASEAN Expo to be held in Nanning

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2017 shows Zhongguancun innovative demonstration base in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 14th China-ASEAN Expo will be held between Sept. 12 and 15 in Nanning. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Aug. 19, 2017 shows a residential community in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 14th China-ASEAN Expo will be held between Sept. 12 and 15 in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Stitched photo taken on Aug. 18, 2017 shows the downtown scene in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 14th China-ASEAN Expo will be held between Sept. 12 and 15 in Nanning. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Stitched photo taken on Aug. 19, 2017 shows Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 14th China-ASEAN Expo will be held between Sept. 12 and 15 in Nanning. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Stitched photo taken on Aug. 19, 2017 shows the night scene of Zhuxi overpass in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 14th China-ASEAN Expo will be held between Sept. 12 and 15 in Nanning. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Stitched photo taken on Aug. 19, 2017 shows the morning scene of downtown in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 14th China-ASEAN Expo will be held between Sept. 12 and 15 in Nanning. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)