US investigation is unilateral, irresponsible: MOFCOM

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Monday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the US' decision to launch a Section 301 investigation against China over trade, saying that the US has disregarded the WTO's rules and that its act is irresponsible.



The US has neglected WTO rules and applied a domestic law to an international matter, the MOFCOM said in a statement on its website. "The act is irresponsible and the US' criticism against China is biased."



China strongly disagrees with the US' unilateral and protectionist action, the MOFCOM noted.



US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday formally initiated an investigation into China's intellectual property practices under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.



The probe comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive memorandum authorizing Lighthizer to determine whether China's practices harm US intellectual property rights, innovation or technological development.



The MOFCOM said that after the presidents of the two countries met at the Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida in April, China and the US have conducted smooth and constructive communication and negotiation under the Sino-US comprehensive economic dialogue framework. The two nations have also achieved substantial progress and outcomes under the framework.



The upcoming US Section 301 investigation sends the wrong signal to the public, and the decision will be firmly opposed by the global community as well as US industries, the MOFCOM noted.



The US should work with China to advance the one-year economic cooperation plan between the two nations and strive for greater outcomes in an aim to promote the sound development of Sino-US economic and trade relations, according to the MOFCOM.



"We urge the US to comply with the fact, respect the willingness of industries from both countries to cooperate, respect multilateral trade rules and act cautiously," the MOFCOM said.



China will pay close attention to the progress of the investigation and will take proper measures to guarantee its legitimate rights, according to the ministry.