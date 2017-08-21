Kenya face two friendlies in Morocco in preparation for CHAN 2018

Kenya's national football team have lined up two friendlies against Togo and Mauritania to be played in Rabat, Morocco as part of their build-up for the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN).



Harambee Stars sat out last weekend as Africa local based players battled it out for the 14 slots up for grabs for the finals of the tournament, which will be hosted in Nairobi in January 2018.



The CHAN 2018 championship which will be played from January 11 to February 2, 2018 will feature 16 teams. Hosts Kenya and Equatorial Guinea have already secured their tickets.



However, two-time champions and current holders Democratic Republic of Congo are missing as they were knocked out in the final qualifying phase by neighbours, Congo Republic.



DR Congo were held to a 1-1 draw in the return match in Kinshasa on Saturday, having drawn the first leg 0-0 in Brazzaville.



It is the first time that the Leopards, winners in 2009 and 2016, have failed to reach the finals of the competition. They are by far the most successful after two triumphs.



The elimination of the holders counts as the biggest shock of the final round with Jaures Ngombe's 39th minute strike making the difference in the heated clash in Kinshasa on Saturday.



It canceled Jean-Marc Mundele's 35th minute opener as 'Les Diables Rouges' qualified for the finals for the second time after 2014 on the away goal rule after a 1-1 tie on aggregate.



Second half strikes from Armel Ngondji and Raphael Bouli was all Cameroon needed in Limbe to complete a double over Sao Tome e Principe and advance 4-0 on aggregate.



In Luanda, Alex Masunguna's 61st minute strike gave Angola a lone goal victory over Madagascar, with the former progressing to the finals 1-0 on aggregate. It is the third time after 2011 and 2016 that the 'Palancad Negras' have reached the final tournament.



West African duo, Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria, confirmed their places for next year's finals after beating Niger and Benin 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.



Cote d'Ivoire, host of the maiden edition and bronze winners last year in Rwanda advanced on the away goal rule after a 2-2 tie on aggregate, whilst Nigeria edged neighbours Benin 2-1 on aggregate.

