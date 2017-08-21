US destroyer arrives at waters off Singaporean Naval Base after collision

US navy destroyer USS John S. McCain arrived at the waters off Singapore's Changi Naval Base Monday noon after a collision with an oil tanker, which left ten sailors missing and five more injured.



A hole was visible from the ship's port side. It was reported it had suffered severe damages.



The four injured abroad the ship were sent to the Singapore General Hospital by helicopters, while the fifth does not require further medical treatment.



There is no report of oil pollution and traffic in the Singapore Strait is unaffected, according to a statement from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), who is investigating the incident.



The US Navy ship was heading to Singapore for a routine visit, when it collided with the Liberian-flagged oil tank Alnic MC. The latter suffered damage to her fore peak tank 7m above the waterline, but reported no injuries.



USS John S. McCain was the second US destroyer involved in a collision in the past two months. The USS Fitzgerald collided with a ship off the coast of Japan in mid-June, resulting in the deaths of seven US sailors.

