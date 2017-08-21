FAW-Helong International Half Marathon to open

FAW representatives, government officials and guests Photo: Courtesy of FAW

The press conference for the 2017 FAW (First Auto Works)-Helong Half Marathon took place in Beijing on August 16, revealing that the marathon will kick off in Helong, a small city under Changbai Mountain in Jilin Province, on September 9.This year is the fifth session of FAW-Helong Half Marathon, during which over 10,000 runners will participate in the game.During the press conference, the deputy mayor of Helong Du Hongyu, who is also the vice-secretary of the Chinese Athletic Association, Shui Tao attended the event and gave a speech.This year's marathon consists of four parts - 21.0975 kilometer half marathon for men and women's team, 10-kilometer healthy run, 5-kilometer-mini marathon and 5-kilometer mini parent-child marathon.