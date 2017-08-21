48 militants killed in Afghan forces' operations

As many as 48 militants were killed during operations launched by Afghan forces in two restive provinces, authorities said Monday.



In one operation, an Afghan Special Force unit launched an offensive against Taliban in Jannat Bagh area of Aqtash district in northern Kunduz province Sunday night, according to provincial police spokesman.



"The cordon and search operation left 36 Taliban insurgents dead and injured 10 others," spokesman Inamuddin Rahmani said in a statement.



Those among the killed were six insurgent's local commanders and the security forces also defused 20 landmines and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) besides seizing several militants' motorcycles and one round of mortar, said Rahmani.



"After the raid, Jannat Bagh village and its adjacent area of Behsos were cleared of the militants," he said.



But, an area resident told Xinhua that three civilians were injured during the clashes in Behsos village and several houses were also damaged by the fighting.



Aqtash, a newly established administrative unit with up to 50 villages, is located in northeastern of provincial capital Kunduz city.



Elsewhere in Zanjan district of eastern Ghazni province, up to 12 insurgents were killed and three other wounded in an Afghan Special Force operation Sunday night, Hanif Rezaye, spokesman of national army based in the area, told Xinhua.



No security forces have suffered casualties during the operation, he said.



Taliban-led insurgency has been on the rampage since late April when the insurgents launched their annual rebel offensive and intensified attacks across the country.



The Taliban has yet to comments on the incidents.

