Kyrgyz PM resigns to run for presidential election

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov told a government meeting on Monday that he was resigning and was ready to run for the presidential election in October, local media reported.



"I am resigning due to the fact that I will run for president of the country. Today, after lunch, I will transfer the statement of resignation to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev," Jeenbekov said.



The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday morning officially registered Jeenbekov as a candidate for the presidency of Kyrgyzstan. He is a nominee from the ruling Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan.



Jeenbekov was the third officially registered candidate. Earlier, former prime ministers Temir Sariyev and Omurbek Babanov also got this status.



According to Kyrgyz law, after registration as a candidate, the prime minister must either resign or temporarily resign before the end of the election.



So far, a total of 59 people have applied to the CEC, hoping to take part in the elections. The registration process will last till Sept. 5, and the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for Oct. 15.



According to the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, the president of the country is elected for a six-year term. One person can hold the high office only once in a lifetime. President Atambayev's term will end on Dec. 1.

