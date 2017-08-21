Happy birthday:



All work and no play is sure to wear you out eventually. Set aside some time tonight to focus on activities that will allow you to recharge your mental and physical batteries. You will find that your efficiency at work goes through the roof if you do so. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 6, 12, 16.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not let anything stand between you and what you want out of life. Don't waste your energies on getting angry, focus instead on improving yourself so you may get ahead. An uptick in your financial luck means this is a good time for investments. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Pay close attention to your surroundings and you will end up learning something that will prove extremely valuable to you. If someone approaches you with a great offer, carefully consider their motives for doing so. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not limit yourself when it comes to setting your professional goals. You have a wide range of talents that will allow you to adapt to a number of different situations. Focus on fields that interest you. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Embrace change and opportunity will find you. Although you haven't realized it, a particular skill of yours is in high demand. Look around for clients and you will find them. This could be the start of a brand new career! ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Conditions over the next few days will be favorable for relocating to a new place. Creative endeavors will provide huge returns, so let your imagination run wild! ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



No matter how difficult things are, at least you do not have to face things alone. Don't hesitate to share some of your burden with close friends. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You are in line for a promotion. Continue to work hard and you are sure to grab the attention of someone who will be able to help you advance to the head of the line. The alignment of the stars indicates that this will be a favorable time for long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Although you prefer doing things your way, today is not the right time for individual initiative or enterprise. Teamwork will be needed if you want to succeed. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A favorable change regarding your career is heading in your direction. Stay on the lookout and jump on this opportunity as soon as it finally arrives. Activities that get your heart pumping will help keep your mind active as well. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Patience may be a virtue, but at the moment you may need to take an entirely different approach with certain people. It's time to let them know exactly what you think instead of beating around the bush. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Be extremely careful when it comes to money. What looks like a good investment is anything but. Personal relationships will be highlighted today. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Getting along with others will make it much easier to be productive today. Honesty is the best policy when it comes to dealing with others and even yourself. ✭✭✭