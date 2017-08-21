puzzle
ACROSS
1 Welcome or farewell, to Caesar
4 Red-ink figure
8 On the trail of
13 Corn portions
15 Lighthouse locale
16 Opera legend Callas
17 Bedframe strip
18 Strike with a whip
19 Those needing rehab
20 Currently traveling
22 Inclined sharply, as a hill
23 Boys, girls, women and men
24 Like an apple for applesauce
26 ___-Novo (capital of Benin)
28 Models of excellence
32 Heart-transplant patient, e.g.
35 Came into the world
37 Cookout with ukulele music
38 How some music is sold
39 Like cakes and casseroles
40 Laundry device
41 "Serpico" author Peter
42 Type of rug
43 Russian beer
44 Inspire to love
46 Bee with no sting
48 Late-night hour
50 Heroine of "Merchant of Venice"
54 Security breaches
57 Written protests
59 Protruding navel, in slang
60 Bread from a tandoor
61 Avian Australians
62 Cary or Hugh of films
63 Or ___ (ultimatum words)
64 Drought-ridden
65 Tracks on an album
66 Inquires
67 Match component
DOWN
1 Fabled storyteller
2 Esteem highly
3 Muse of romantic verse
4 One doing a clean and jerk
5 Port city of Norway
6 Crock-Pot creations
7 Repeat sign of music
8 Tickled pink
9 Hopes of those ordering online
10 Backyard item for many
11 Ireland, by another name
12 Speech of a stereotypical mobster
14 Gave one's lungs a break
21 Huge sheet of floating ice
25 Orange coat
27 Ski resort lift
29 Enveloping atmosphere
30 Vientiane's land
31 Great balls of fire
32 Bald head, in slang
33 Words before "upswing" or "even keel"
34 Final Four org.
36 Caboose's locale
39 Expose, as the soul
43 Shoelace frustration
45 Kickoffs or initial stages
47 Dares say
49 Common sleeping disorder
51 Huge reference books
52 Become accustomed to
53 Anything in the plus column
54 Things for rustic cabin walls
55 Continental cash
56 ___ impasse (stalled)
58 Thing on a to-do list
solution