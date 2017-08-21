puzzle





ACROSS



1 Welcome or farewell, to Caesar



4 Red-ink figure



8 On the trail of



13 Corn portions



15 Lighthouse locale



16 Opera legend Callas



17 Bedframe strip



18 Strike with a whip



19 Those needing rehab



20 Currently traveling



22 Inclined sharply, as a hill



23 Boys, girls, women and men



24 Like an apple for applesauce



26 ___-Novo (capital of Benin)



28 Models of excellence



32 Heart-transplant patient, e.g.



35 Came into the world



37 Cookout with ukulele music



38 How some music is sold



39 Like cakes and casseroles



40 Laundry device



41 "Serpico" author Peter



42 Type of rug



43 Russian beer



44 Inspire to love



46 Bee with no sting



48 Late-night hour



50 Heroine of "Merchant of Venice"



54 Security breaches



57 Written protests



59 Protruding navel, in slang



60 Bread from a tandoor



61 Avian Australians



62 Cary or Hugh of films



63 Or ___ (ultimatum words)



64 Drought-ridden



65 Tracks on an album



66 Inquires



67 Match component

DOWN



1 Fabled storyteller



2 Esteem highly



3 Muse of romantic verse



4 One doing a clean and jerk



5 Port city of Norway



6 Crock-Pot creations



7 Repeat sign of music



8 Tickled pink



9 Hopes of those ordering online



10 Backyard item for many



11 Ireland, by another name



12 Speech of a stereotypical mobster



14 Gave one's lungs a break



21 Huge sheet of floating ice



25 Orange coat



27 Ski resort lift



29 Enveloping atmosphere



30 Vientiane's land



31 Great balls of fire



32 Bald head, in slang



33 Words before "upswing" or "even keel"



34 Final Four org.



36 Caboose's locale



39 Expose, as the soul



43 Shoelace frustration



45 Kickoffs or initial stages



47 Dares say



49 Common sleeping disorder



51 Huge reference books



52 Become accustomed to



53 Anything in the plus column



54 Things for rustic cabin walls



55 Continental cash



56 ___ impasse (stalled)



58 Thing on a to-do list





