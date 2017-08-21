Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/21 16:43:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Welcome or farewell, to Caesar

  4 Red-ink figure

  8 On the trail of

 13 Corn portions

 15 Lighthouse locale

 16 Opera legend Callas

 17 Bedframe strip

 18 Strike with a whip

 19 Those needing rehab

 20 Currently traveling

 22 Inclined sharply, as a hill

 23 Boys, girls, women and men

 24 Like an apple for applesauce

 26 ___-Novo (capital of Benin)

 28 Models of excellence

 32 Heart-transplant patient, e.g.

 35 Came into the world

 37 Cookout with ukulele music

 38 How some music is sold

 39 Like cakes and casseroles

 40 Laundry device

 41 "Serpico" author Peter

 42 Type of rug

 43 Russian beer

 44 Inspire to love

 46 Bee with no sting

 48 Late-night hour

 50 Heroine of "Merchant of Venice"

 54 Security breaches

 57 Written protests

 59 Protruding navel, in slang

 60 Bread from a tandoor

 61 Avian Australians

 62 Cary or Hugh of films

 63 Or ___ (ultimatum words)

 64 Drought-ridden

 65 Tracks on an album

 66 Inquires

 67 Match component

DOWN

  1 Fabled storyteller

  2 Esteem highly

  3 Muse of romantic verse

  4 One doing a clean and jerk

  5 Port city of Norway

  6 Crock-Pot creations

  7 Repeat sign of music

  8 Tickled pink

  9 Hopes of those ordering online

 10 Backyard item for many

 11 Ireland, by another name

 12 Speech of a stereotypical mobster

 14 Gave one's lungs a break

 21 Huge sheet of floating ice

 25 Orange coat

 27 Ski resort lift

 29 Enveloping atmosphere

30 Vientiane's land

 31 Great balls of fire

 32 Bald head, in slang

 33 Words before "upswing" or "even keel"

 34 Final Four org.

 36 Caboose's locale

 39 Expose, as the soul

 43 Shoelace frustration

 45 Kickoffs or initial stages

 47 Dares say

 49 Common sleeping disorder

 51 Huge reference books

 52 Become accustomed to

 53 Anything in the plus column

 54 Things for rustic cabin walls

 55 Continental cash

 56 ___ impasse (stalled)

 58 Thing on a to-do list

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus