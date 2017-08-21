Think tanks gather in Morocco to tap Arab economic growth

Morocco will host high-level conference on regional economic growth in Marrakech in January, 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Monday.



Co-hosted by the IMF, the Arab Monetary Fund, Arab Fund for Social and Economic Development and the government of Morocco, the high-level conference would focus on promoting higher economic growth, job creation, and inclusiveness in the Arab World.



Held under the theme "Opportunity for All: Promoting Growth, Jobs and Inclusiveness in the Arab World," the conference will bring together high-level policy makers, corporate executives, academics, youth, media and civil society representatives from countries in the Arab World and beyond, IMF said.



The participants will exchange their experiences, lessons and ideas on creating jobs by exploiting new sources and sectors of growth, the statement said.



The conference aims to move the dial from endorsement to implementation, it added.



The conference will discuss key topics, including scaling up opportunities for women and youth by promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, embracing transparency and technology to unlock the region's potential, and designing government policies that enable higher and more inclusive growth, it said.

