"Wolf Warrior 2" tops Chinese box office for 4th week

Chinese action film "Wolf Warrior 2" continued to dominate the Chinese film market in the week ending Aug. 20, grossing 559 million yuan (84 million US dollars), China Film News reported Monday.



The film, which tells the story of a former Chinese Special Forces operative's adventures rescuing compatriots and local friends in a war-torn region of Africa occupied by insurgents and mercenaries, has made 5.1 billion yuan since hitting Chinese screens on July 27.



Hong Kong action movie "Paradox" came in second with 276 million yuan in sales in Chinese theaters in its debut week.



"Twenty-two", a domestic documentary telling the stories of "comfort women" survivors, landed in third place earning 123 million yuan.



The film was named after the number of comfort women alive at the time of its filming in 2014. It is estimated at least 200,000 Chinese women were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese invaders during World War II.



Domestic suspense movie "Guilty of Mind" came in fourth, generating 90 million yuan.



Rounding out the top five was Chinese action movie "The Adventures" featuring Jean Reno and Andy Lau, which grossed 77 million yuan.

