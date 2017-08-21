Shoton Festival starts in Lhasa

Visitors look at a huge Thangka during the Shoton Festival at Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2017. The festival, also known as the Yogurt Banquet Festival, is a week-long gala held since the 11th century. The modern festival includes Tibetan opera performances, forums, painting and photography shows that also promote tourism. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

