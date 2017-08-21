Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

money tree - a legendary tree that sheds coins when shaken



摇钱树



(yáoqiánshù)

A: A documentary about victims of terrorist attacks has become very popular recently.



最近有一部关于恐怖袭击受害者的纪录片特别火。



(zuìjìn yǒu yībù ɡuānyú kǒnɡbù xíjī shòuhàizhě de jìlùpiàn tèbié huǒ.)

B: Yeah. But there are those who suspect that the film's producers are treating these victims as a money tree by using the horrors they experienced to attract eyeballs.



是的。但是也有质疑的声音说电影制作人将这些受害人当做摇钱树, 以他们的悲惨博眼球。



(shì de.dànshì yěyǒu zhìyí de shēnɡyīn shuō diànyǐnɡ zhìzuòrén jiānɡ zhèxiē shòuhàirén dānɡzuò yáoqiánshù, yǐ tāmen de bēicǎn bóyǎnqiú.)

A: Oh well. No single movie can please everyone. I just hope everyone can value life and cherish peace.



哎, 没有任何一部电影能够得到所有人的认可吧。不过还是希望大家能好好珍视生命、珍爱和平。



(ai, méiyǒu rènhé yībù diànyǐnɡ nénɡɡòu dédào suǒyǒurén de rènkě ba. bùɡuò háishì xīwànɡ dàjiā nénɡ hǎohǎo zhēnshì shēnɡmìnɡ, zhēnài hépínɡ.)