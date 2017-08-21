Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"People walking spotty dogs, now we are driving spotty cars!"A rain of black liquid covered a local resident's car and blinded his vision while driving on Hongmei Road South of Minhang district. The driver, surnamed Xia, was forced to pull over and found dozens of other cars in the same situation. He sent his car in for cleaning service later, which took more than two hours to wash off the stains. Car owners suspect the black spots were caused by workers re-paving an elevated road above the drivers.