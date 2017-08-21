Second-tier cities have advantages for Chinese grads

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









According to a new article in China Focus, Chinese graduates are increasingly choosing to work in second-tier cities. Referencing a survey carried out by Zhaopin.com, a popular Chinese recruitment website, the article says that only 29 percent of new college grads desire to work in megalopolises like Shanghai or Beijing.



While the number of students attending and graduating universities in China is increasing, the cost of living is also increasing. This poses a tricky choice for graduates to decide between trying for a top job in a top city but risking a busy and expensive lifestyle, or settling for a second-tier city with less money but also a less busy career. I guess it comes down to personal desire.



The same article presents a case study about a graduate from Tsinghua University leaving Beijing to work for a chemical trading company in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. I've been to Chengdu so I can't blame him; it's a lovely city with clean air and a laid-back atmosphere. "In cities like Chengdu, I can still pursue my dreams but without all the struggling," the graduate is quoted as saying.



In July, China Daily also published an article about this trend, saying "Second-tier cities roll out incentives to woo graduates," emphasizing that new graduates are being "pushed out of first-tier cities by skyrocketing housing prices and strict residency permits."



Having lived in Shanghai for two years, I myself remember just how stressful and important hukou (household registration) is for non-locals, as without it they are not entitled to any public welfare benefits such as education or medical insurance.



Amazingly, second-tier cities like Chengdu are now offering residency permits to graduates of their universities even before they get a job. Thus, as China Daily states accurately, "the outflow of graduates has been more voluntary in recent years, as students evade a high-cost, high-pressure lifestyle" in mega-cities.



However, the drawback is the dire lack of jobs in finance, high-quality enterprises, tech and communication in second-tier cities. Many Chinese people come from rural areas to cities like Shanghai with the dream of success and big salaries. They are not wrong; Shanghai is famous for its booming financial district.



But overcrowding in Shanghai and Beijing is such an issue that the Chinese government will have to develop satellite cities in order to cater to successful Chinese graduates desiring to work in sectors not found in second-tier cities. Alternatively, I wonder why more Chinese graduates do not work abroad? The answer is probably that they can't afford to.



Beijing and Shanghai are nowhere near as expensive as, say, Tokyo or New York, places that no new graduate could survive on a starting salary. As our demands increase, so do our living costs. During my two years in Shanghai, I noticed just how high housing prices have skyrocketed, not only for foreigners but for non-local Chinese. Additionally, living in cosmopolitan cities like Shanghai leads to a costly lifestyle of having to keep up with fashion and other trends.



Ultimately, Chinese graduates will have to decide between a busy but glamorous lifestyle in a top-tier city, or a satisfactory, comfortable lifestyle somewhere else. In my opinion, there are advantages to both sides. Beijing and Shanghai might be improving their air quality, but it's still incomparable to the good, clean living of rural China. One must ask themselves if it's really worth it.



