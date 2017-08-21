Seven arrested for illegal hunting of sparrows

Police of Jinshan district recently arrested seven poachers caught hunting 277 sparrows with large nets, Shanghai Morning Post reported on Monday.



The police spotted a suspicious van and stopped it for inspection. Over 30 meters of netting and hundreds of sparrows were found inside. Most of the sparrows were dead, though some sparrows were still tweeting as they were dying.



The poachers admitted that they had caught wild birds at Lüxiang of Jinshan district over 20 times this June. They sold the wild birds for a profit of 14,000 yuan ($2,098.92).



Sparrow belongs to the Type 2 category of national protected animals. According to Shanghai Detecting Center of Wildlife, most of the poached sparrows were less than 1 year old.





