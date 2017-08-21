Porsche catches fire from two charging e-bikes

Two e-bikes ignited spontaneously in a residential quarter Sunday night, causing a nearby Porsche Cayenne to also catch fire, Xinmin Evening News reported.



Huang, the car owner, said the e-bikes burst into flames around 10 pm. The e-bikes, which belong to two foreigners, were being charged via wires extending down from their fifth floor apartment. The back part of the Porsche, including its bumper, rear cover, left taillight and fender were ruined.



It took firemen over 10 minutes to put out the blaze. The two foreigners claimed they were not informed that charging is not allowed in that area.



One of the foreigners, a Canadian man, said he started charging his e-bike at 6 pm, while the other, a Turkish woman, said she didn't know which e-bike ignited first. The incident happened in front of a building where residents park their cars.



Huang said he spent 1.3 million yuan ($194,899) on the hybrid luxury vehicle. Further investigations by authorities will follow.





