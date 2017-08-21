Surviving WeChat

If you tell someone that you don't have a WeChat account, it means either you are from the Stone Age or that you simply don't want to become friends with this person.



Before WeChat, there were similar apps like Fetion, Whatsapp and Skype, but none have reached the height of popularity like WeChat has.



I like and hate WeChat's "instant" quality. When I want to connect with my family and friends, it is very convenient. But when I am off work, I hate to receive messages from my boss, coworkers or clients, especially if it is not urgent or takes time to deal with. And unlike emails, you can't pretend you didn't receive them.



Also, I think WeChat is both efficient and inefficient. You can save all the formalities when you use WeChat to chat with your friends or discuss a simple matter with a business partner. But there are people who use a lot of voice messages, and voice messages always tend to get very long and have no focus.



And don't get me started on WeChat's Moments. Sometimes you are not in a good mood and post something a little down on it, and you parents immediately video call you and ask you what's wrong. Sometimes you want to post something funny but are worried that your boss might see it and think you are being lazy at work. But it is so rude to block them from seeing your Moments. Here is what I did; I spent a whole afternoon tagging the thousands of contacts in my WeChat. I tagged them as parents, friends, clients, work competitors and people I don't know or care about. Since then, everything I post is tagged. I also block seeing some people's posts. There are three main reasons I do this - I don't want to see this person's life, the person posts a million pictures of their baby or the person sells items on WeChat and post them numerous times a day.



There is also the good side of WeChat, such as high-quality public accounts. Some are run by big brands and most of them are run or started by one person. The public account feature helps individuals make accounts that can reach out and speak to people without clogging up WeChat's Moments.



WeChat or not, don't forget to connect with your loved ones. That's the most important thing these apps are about - staying close with your loved ones.



