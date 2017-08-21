Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"Pingguoyuan Subway Station and Pingguoyuan transportation hub will be put into use simultaneously [in the future]."So said the person in charge of Subway Line 6 of Beijing MTR Construction Administration Corporation. According to the plan, Line 6 will extend two stations south from Luchen Station in Tongzhou district. The two stations will be set up in Dongxiaoying and Grand Canal Forest Park. Also, Line 6 will extend in the west to Haidian Wuluju Station in Haidian district by the end of 2018. The Pingguoyuan Station and Jin'anqiao Station will be postponed to put into use later. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)