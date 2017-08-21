US embassy to suspend issuance of nonimmigrant visas in Russia

The US embassy in Russia said Monday that it will suspend all nonimmigrant visa operations across Russia for nine days starting on Wednesday due to the Russian government-imposed cap on US diplomatic personnel in Russia.



"All nonimmigrant visa operations across Russia will be suspended on August 23. Operations will resume in Moscow on September 1; visa operations at the US consulates will remain suspended indefinitely," the US embassy said in a statement.



Currently scheduled appointments will be canceled and applicants will be provided with instructions on how to reschedule, it added.

