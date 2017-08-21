US embassy to suspend issuance of nonimmigrant visas in Russia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/21 17:45:00
The US embassy in Russia said Monday that it will suspend all nonimmigrant visa operations across Russia for nine days starting on Wednesday due to the Russian government-imposed cap on US diplomatic personnel in Russia.
"All nonimmigrant visa operations across Russia will be suspended on August 23. Operations will resume in Moscow on September 1; visa operations at the US consulates will remain suspended indefinitely," the US embassy said in a statement.
Currently scheduled appointments will be canceled and applicants will be provided with instructions on how to reschedule, it added.