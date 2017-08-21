‘Wolf Warrior 2’ leads the pack

Promotional material for Wolf Warrior 2 Photo: IC

Chinese action blockbuster Wolf Warrior 2 dominated the Chinese mainland box office over its fourth weekend by taking in 152.29 million yuan ($22.8 million).Directed and starring Wu Jing, the sequel to the 2015 film Wolf Warrior has taken the film industry by surprise by earning a total of 5.12 billion yuan as of Sunday. The film is the first non-Hollywood film to break into the global list of the 100 highest-earning films of all-time.Competing against nine other new films in the Chinese mainland, action crime film Paradox was the only one to stand out. Hong Kong director Wilson Yip's film came in at No.2 with a total of 144.32 million yuan over the weekend. The film was the daily box-office champion on its opening day of Thursday and the following day, but was surpassed by Wolf Warrior 2 on Saturday and Sunday.In third place was documentary film Twenty Two with 41.27 million yuan. Focusing on 22 Chinese women who were forced into sexual slavery by invading Japanese forces during World War II, the film was only given a screen share of 1.5 percent when it debuted on August 14, also the international memorial day for "comfort women." However, good word of mouth caused the film's screen share to rise to 9 percent over the weekend. With a cume of 123 million yuan as of Sunday, the film is now the highest grossing documentary in China.Premiering on Friday, animated films One Hundred Thousand Bad Jokes 2 took fourth place with 36.14 million yuan, while Seer Movie 6: Invincible Puni ranked fifth with 32.40 million yuan.