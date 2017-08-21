'Hitman' bumps off 'Logan Lucky' to win N.American box-office

Poster for The Hitman's Bodyguard Photo: IC

Two new movies - The Hitman's Bodyguard and Logan Lucky - soared to the top three in North American theaters this weekend, with Lucky scoring well with critics, but Hitman far luckier in ticket sales.Lionsgate's Hitman pulled in an estimated $21.6 million to lead the weekend, according to industry website Exhibitor Relations. That was considered a respectable take on what has been the lowest-grossing weekend of the year.The film tells the story of a famous bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) hired to protect a notorious hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) who is about to testify in a high-profile trial.Salma Hayek, as Jackson's formidable wife, adds to the movie's star power, but critics gave it an unimpressive 39 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.Steven Soderbergh's Logan came in third in its first week out - after Warner Bros's Annabelle: Creation - but with ticket sales of just $8.1 million.Critics, however, loved Soderbergh's first film since his self-proclaimed retirement four years ago, giving it a 93 percent rating.The Bleecker Street production stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Riley Keough in a heist comedy, with a sort of dysfunctional Oceans 11-style team planning a huge robbery at a NASCAR race.The relatively low-budget Annabelle continued to pull in viewers, slipping slightly from last week's No.1 opening to take in $15.5 million.The horror flick, starring Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman and Miranda Otto, is part of the Conjuring franchise, which has now grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.