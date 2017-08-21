Russian interactive performance ‘Slava’s Snowshow’ coming to Beijing’s Tianqiao Performing Arts Center

Colombian singer Shakira poses with performers from Slava's Snowshow Photo: Courtesy of Zhao Pingping

Russia's award-winning live performance Slava's Snowshow is set to take the stage at Beijing's Tianqiao Performing Arts Center from August 30 to September 3, the center announced in a press release on Sunday.Created in 1993 in Moscow by Russian-born clown/artist Slava Polunin, the contemporary circus show has toured to hundreds of cities in dozens of countries to entertain millions of people with its magical charm. An interactive performance featuring no dialogue, the show has won numerous awards across the world and was nominated for Best Special Theatrical Event at the Tony Awards.The show earned quite a following in China during its tour of southern Chinese cities including Shenzhen and Hong Kong last year.The upcoming performances in Beijing mark the beginning of the troupe's latest China tour, which will focus mainly on northern cities.Considering the show's interactive nature, the organizers encourage audiences, especially young children, to take part in the show alongside performers.Tickets will run between 99-680 yuan ($15-100).