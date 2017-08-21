At least one killed after vehicle crashes into bus stops in southern France

At least one person was killed and another was injured after a vehicle crashed into two bus stops Monday morning in central Marseille, southern France, local police said.



The driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested at scene. The motive behind the attack remained unknown, local media quoted a police source as saying.



A woman in her 40s was killed after being mowed down by the car, while another pedestrian suffered leg injuries, according to local media.



A police investigation is underway, the Marseille police department tweeted, recommending people to stay away from the old port area.



Pictures posted by twitter users show that the area is now sealed off by police, while armed soldiers are also present at the site.

